ATK Mohun Bagan win maiden Indian Super League crown: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 18, 2023, 11:43 pm 2 min read

Petratos ended the season with 12 goals (Source: Twitter/@ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan claim their first-ever Indian Super League title ever since the merger as they beat Bengaluru FC in the finals on penalties. The match was deadlocked at 2-2 even at the end of extra time. Dimitri Petratos scored a brace for the Mariners whereas Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna found the net for BFC. Ultimately Vishal Kaith helped ATKMB win on penalties.

A dream run to the finals

ATK Mohun Bagan started their ISL 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC at home. However, they ultimately finished 3rd in the standings. The Mariners amassed 34 points (W10, D4) and finished with joint-highest clean sheets (12). ATKMB defeated Odisha FC in the playoffs and got the better of Hyderabad in the semi-finals. Petratos (12 goals) and Kaith (12 clean sheets) were the stars.

Vishal Kaith's heroics help ATKMB win the maiden ISL title

ATKMB struck first from a penalty in the 14th minute. The Blues restored parity right at half-time when Chhetri scored from the spot. In the 78th minute, Krishna headed home from a corner kick putting BFC ahead. But Petratos scored his second goal from another penalty as the match rolled over to extra time. Kaith's heroics during spot-kicks, helped ATKMB win 4-3 over BFC.

A club with a winning history

The Kolkata franchise had a tie-up with Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid and was known as Atletico de Kolkata. They won titles in the inaugural 2014 season and then again in 2016. The partnership with the Rojiblancos ended in 2017. The third title came in 2019. The historic merger between Mohun Bagan and ATK happened in 2020 and this was their first crown.

Bengaluru FC's third ISL finals

This was BFC's third ISL finals and before this, they had won once in the 2018-19 season against FC Goa and lost in 2017-18 against Chennaiyin FC. Overall, this was Bengaluru's only second defeat in the domestic finals in their club's history. Till now they have played seven finals and have won five of them. BFC also finished runners-up in the 2016 AFC Cup.

A look at the match stats

Over 120 minutes, ATK Mohun Bagan managed 19 attempts with 7 of them being on target. Bengaluru FC had 4 shots on target from 17 attempts. ATKMB had 54% of ball possession and 75% pass accuracy. ATKMB also earned 5 corners to BFC's 4.