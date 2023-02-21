Sports

Messi, Nadal nominated for 2023 Laureus World Sports Award: Details

Messi, Nadal nominated for 2023 Laureus World Sports Award: Details

Written by V Shashank Feb 21, 2023, 02:15 pm 3 min read

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a FIFA World Cup title in Qatar (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Football superstar Lionel Messi and tennis ace Rafael Nadal have been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award 2023. Messi-powered Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, Nadal pocketed the Australian Open and a record-extending French Open title in June. The winners will be announced between March-May 2023. Here, we look at the notable nominees for this award.

Why does this story matter?

Established in 1999, the Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honoring individuals and teams from the sports fraternity along with sporting achievements throughout the year.

Former tennis player Roger Federer holds the record for the most awards (6), five for Sportsman of the Year and one for Comeback of the Year. Serena Williams has the most awards by a female (5).

Messi and Mbappe are among the noteworthy football nominees

Messi ended the long-standing wait for a FIFA World Cup honor in Qatar. The Argentine won his second Golden Ball award, having been a recipient in the 2014 edition. He is joined by his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot award (8 goals). 2022 Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and NBA champion Stephen Curry are among the nominees as well.

Nadal and Swiatek shine among tennis players

Nadal won two majors to own a record-extending 22 Grand Slam titles in men's singles. Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz﻿ made the cut for the Breakthrough of the Year award, having won the men's singles title at the 2022 US Open. Meanwhile, Polish ace Iga Swiatek claimed AO and French Open and concluded as the year-ending world number one in WTA Rankings.

A look at the nominees for Sportsperson of the Year

Sportsman of the Year: Steph Curry (USA) Basketball, Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics, Kylian Mbappe (France) Football, Lionel Messi (Argentina) Football, Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis, Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing. Sportswoman of the Year: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Athletics, Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics, Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football, Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Alpine Skiing, Iga Swiątek (Poland) Tennis.

Alcaraz is nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award

Breakthrough of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis, Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Athletics, Nathan Chen (USA) Figure Skating, Morocco Men's Football Team, Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Tennis, Scottie Scheffler (USA) Golf.

Hall-of-Famer Gilmore won her eighth world title in surfing

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Justine Dupont (France) Big Wave Surfing, Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing, Ailing (Eileen) Gu (China) Freestyle Skiing, Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding, Rayssa Leal (Brazil) Skateboarding, Filipe Toledo (Brazil) Surfing. Sport for Good Award: Boxgirls (Kenya) Boxing, High Five (Germany) Action Sports, Made For More (South Africa) Multi-sport, Slum Soccer (India) Football, TeamUp (Global) Movement.

De Groot completed the second calendar-year Grand Slam

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis, Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics, Declan Farmer (USA) Para Ice Hockey, Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) Para Swimming and Wheelchair Rugby, Oksana Masters (USA) Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Cycling, Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) Para Alpine Skiing.

Argentina men's football team competing for the honor

Comeback of the Year: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Motor Cycling; Christian Eriksen (Denmark) Football, Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics, Klay Thompson (USA) Basketball, Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling, Tiger Woods (USA) Golf. Team of the Year: Argentina Men's Football Team, England Women's Football Team, France Men's Rugby Team, Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball, Real Madrid (Spain) Football, Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria).