Women's Premier League 2023: Sophie Devine slams match-winning 36-ball 99

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 18, 2023, 11:28 pm 2 min read

Sophie Devine powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive eight-wicket win over Gujarat Giants (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Sophie Devine powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive eight-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in match number 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Devine was on course for the fastest women's T20 hundred, but was dismissed for 99. She faced just 36 balls for her stupendous knock as RCB chased down GG's 189-run target in 15.3 overs.

Devine adds 125 runs alongside Mandhana

Devine and Smriti Mandhana added 77 runs in the first six overs. Mandhana scored her tournament-best 37, getting dismissed in the 10th over. By then the duo added 125 runs. Devine continued her exploits as RCB raced to 157 when Devine was dismissed by Kim Garth in the 5th ball of the 12th over. Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight won the match thereafter.

Devine slams these records

Devine's knock was laced with nine fours and eight sixes. She struck at 275.00. Devine now owns the most runs in WPL 2023. She has raced to 266 runs at 38.00, surpassing Meg Lanning (239). Devine hammered her second fifty of the tournament. Her 99 is now the highest individual score in WPL 2023. She is the 3rd batter to score 90-plus runs.

More records for Devine

Devine smashed eight sixes which is now the highest by any player in a match. Shafali Verma and Ellyse Perry (5 each) follow suit. Devine smashed 84 runs from fours and sixes. It's the best returns in boundaries, surpassing Alyssa Healy's 78.