WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals: Key stats

Match number 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season saw the Gujarat Giants overcome Delhi Capitals. GG managed 147/4 in 20 overs as Laura Wolvaardt smashed a terrific 57. Ashleigh Gardner scored an unbeaten 51. In response, Gujarat Giants restricted the Capitals to 136/10 in 18.4 overs. Gardner was once again superb, claiming 2/19. Here's more.

How did GG's innings pan out?

GG managed 39/1 in the powerplay overs. Sophia Dunkley was dismissed in the first over (11/1). Harleen Deol and Wolvaardt added 28 runs in the next five overs. From overs 7-11, GG could only score 26 runs, losing Deol. GG upped the tempo thereafter and smashed 44 runs (overs 12-15). In the death overs, GG scored 53 runs, losing Wolvaardt for 57.

How did DC's innings pan out?

DC kept losing wickets at key intervals. Marizanne Kapp scored a 29-ball 36, slamming four fours and a six. She was dismissed in the 14th over with GG being 97/8. Arundhati Reddy took the game close, but GG struck back.

Maiden WPL fifties for Wolvaardt and Gardner

Wolvaardt smashed 57 from 45 balls. She managed six fours and a six. In what is her 6th match in WPL 2023, Gardner finally broke the shackles. Her knock was laced with nine fours. She had a strike rate of 154.55. Before this knock, Gardner managed scores of 0, 25, 19, 0, and 8.

Key bowling numbers and points table

Gardner claimed 2/19 from 3.4 overs. She now has 9 scalps in WPL 2023 at 19.77. GG's Kim Garth picked 2/18 from her four overs. She now has 8 scalps at 16.50. DC's Jess Jonassen picked 2/38. She now has 5 scalps at 38.40. GG won their second match out of 6 games and are 4th. DC are second, suffering their second loss.