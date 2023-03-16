Sports

Rafael Nadal to play Monte-Carlo Masters: Decoding his stats

Rafael Nadal to play Monte-Carlo Masters: Decoding his stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 16, 2023, 10:03 pm 2 min read

Nadal has the most titles at Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal is set to feature at the Monte-Carlo Masters next month, the organizers of the tournament have confirmed. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is vying to return after recovering from a hip flexor injury. Nadal last competed at the 2023 Australian Open where he suffered a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald. Notably, Nadal has won the Monte-Carlo Masters 11 times.

Why does this story matter?

Nadal, the top seed at the Australian Open, was far from his best coming into the tournament.

He lost seven of his last nine competitive matches, and there were major concerns regarding his fitness after an abdomen injury that troubled him through most of the second half of 2022.

It remains to be seen if Nadal regains his mojo at Monte-Carlo.

Most titles at Monte-Carlo Masters

Nadal has won the most number of titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters (11). He won the tournament from 2005-2012 and 2016-18. Notably, Nadal holds the record for winning the most consecutive titles in Monte-Carlo (8). He has also featured in the most successive finals in the tournament (9). It is worth noting that Nadal owns the most back-to-back match-wins (46).

Most titles at a single Masters

Nadal holds the record for winning the most number of titles at a single Masters tournament (11 at Monte-Carlo). He has also featured in the most finals at a single Masters (12).

Nadal has this record

Nadal has the second-most tournament wins without dropping a set (8). He won five titles at Monte-Carlo, winning all sets (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2018). Nadal won one at Indian Wells (2007) and two in Rome (2009 and 2012).

Nadal eyes his 15th French Open title

Nadal will be aiming to win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. He will vie for a record-extending 15th Roland Garros honor. His 14 titles have come in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022. Nadal now has a 112-3 win-loss record in Paris.