Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Jiri Lehecka, reaches semi-finals

Written by V Shashank Jan 24, 2023, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas will make his fourth semi-final appearance at Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Czech Jiri Lehecka to reach the men's singles semi-finals at Australian Open. Tsitsipas, a nine-time ATP Tour singles titlist, overcame his rival 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4. He will mark his fourth semi-final appearance at AO. The 24-year-old Greek will cross swords with 18th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who got a walkover from American Sebastian Korda. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Tsitsipas struck nine aces to Lehecka's six. He conceded two double faults, while Lehecka recorded four in this regard. Tsitsipas also converted two of his six break points. He claimed a staggering 79% and 71% wins on his first and second serves, respectively. He won 108 points in total to Lehecka's 89, including 75 from serves.

Tsitsipas extends his lead over Lehecka

Tsitsipas now has a 2-0 lead over Lehecka in their ATP Tour head-to-head. The duo last met in the semi-finals of 2022 Rotterdam. The former clinched a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

20-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open

Tsitsipas has raced to a win-loss tally of 20-5 at the Australian Open. It would be his fourth semi-final appearance in Melbourne, having ended his run at the last four in 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also finished as a semi-finalist in the 2020 French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, he has a 48-21 win-loss record.

How has Tsitsipas fared in 2023?

World number four Tsitsipas now enjoys a 9-0 W/L record in men's singles in 2023. He has also improved his Grand Slam quarter-finals tally to 6-0.

Tsitsipas has a considerable advantage over Khachanov

Tsitsipas enjoys a perfect 5-0 record against his upcoming semi-final rival Khachanov. The duo last met in R16 of the 2022 Rome Masters, with the former winning 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.