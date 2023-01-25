Sports

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Donna Vekic, reaches semi-finals

The fifth seed won 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for her first Australian Open semi-final

Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-final at the 2023 Australian Open after defeating Donna Vekic. The fifth seed won 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for her first Australian Open semi-final. Sabalenka had reached the Round of 16 in Melbourne for the third successive season. The 24-year-old has reached her fourth career Grand Slam semi-final. She is vying to qualify for her maiden major singles final.

Key stats from the match

Sabalenka won a total of 81 points and 38 winners in the match. Sabalenka and Vekic fired nine and four aces, respectively. Sabalenka recorded a win percentage of 70 and 35 on his first and second serve, respectively. She smashed the fastest serve of the match (189 KPH). Her opponent, Vekic, recorded a total of 13 double faults.

H2H: Vekic 5-2 Sabalenka

Sabalenka has claimed only her second WTA win against Vekic. The latter now has a win-loss record of 5-2 against Sabalenka (WTA head-to-head series). Vekic won the last match between the two (in 2022 in San Diego). She also beat Sabalenka at the Tokyo Games. Sabalenka's only win in this period, besides the Australian Open, came in 2019 (San Jose).

Sabalenka is 9-0 in 2023

Sabalenka has had a dominating start to the season. The world number five is 9-0 in 2023 so far. She won the Adelaide International 1 title, beating Linda Noskova in the final summit clash of the WTA 500 event. Sabalenka had reached the fourth round Australian Open for the third straight year. She has progressed beyond the quarter-final for the first time in Melbourne.

Sabalenka yet to lose a set in 2023

Sabalenka is yet to lose a set in 2023, including the ongoing Australian Open. She has won each of her nine matches so far in straight sets. As per WTA, Sabalenka has dropped only 26 games in 10 sets so far in Melbourne.

Sabalenka is ruling the roost!

Sabalenka will face Magda Linette in semis

Sabalenka will take on Magda Linette in the semi-final. The latter stunned 30th seed Karolina Pliskova earlier in the day to reach her first semi-final at a Grand Slam.