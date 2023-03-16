Sports

WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner scores an unbeaten 51 versus DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 16, 2023, 09:43 pm 1 min read

Ashleigh Gardner got a crucial 51* for Gujarat Giants (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Ashleigh Gardner got a crucial 51* for Gujarat Giants versus Delhi Capitals in match number 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Gardner shared an 81-run stand alongside fellow half-centurion Laura Wolvaardt. GG managed 147/4 in 20 overs. Gardner was sheepish in her previous outings in WPL 2023, managing scores of 0, 25, 19, 0, and 8. Here's more.

Gardner smokes her maiden WPL fifty

In what is her 6th match in WPL 2023, Gardner finally broke the shackles. Her knock was laced with nine fours. She had a strike rate of 154.55. She joined Wolvaardt when GG were 53/2 and helped her side make a good recovery.

How did GG's innings pan out?

GG managed 39/1 in the powerplay overs. Sophia Dunkley was dismissed in the first over (11/1). Harleen Deol and Wolvaardt added 28 runs in the next five overs. From overs 7-11, GG could only score 26 runs, losing Harleen Deol. GG upped the tempo thereafter and smashed 44 runs (overs 12-15). In the death overs, GG scored 53 runs, losing Wolvaardt for 57.