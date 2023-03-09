Sports

WPL 2023: Sophie Devine smokes fifty, RCB suffer another defeat

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their third successive game in the Women's Premier League (WPL) against Gujarat Giants. But they did not go down without a fight as RCB's Sophie Devine tried her best, scoring a 45-ball 66. Devine, however, couldn't continue the onslaught as Anabel Sutherland removed her at a crucial juncture, which resulted in RCB's defeat by 11 runs.

Lone Warrior for RCB

Devine is known for her power-hitting up the order, and that's what the team expected from the Kiwi batter. After a couple of lean scores, she finally turned up against GG but sadly couldn't take her team over the line. She smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes in her 45-ball 66 (SR: 146.67) as she stitched a 54-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana.

How did the match pan out?

GG batted first and scored 201/7, with Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol scoring fifties. In reply, Devine and Mandhana added 54 runs before the latter got out. Devine also was soon removed by Sutherland. Ellyse Perry (32) and Heather Knight (30*) tried their best, but RCB fell short by 11 runs. Ashleigh Gardner 3/31 and Sutherland 2/56 were the stars with the ball.