Sports

WPL 2023, GG vs MI: Beth Mooney elects to field

WPL 2023, GG vs MI: Beth Mooney elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 04, 2023, 07:35 pm 2 min read

The DY Patil Sports Academy is hosting the encounter

The wait is over! The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition is set to get underway at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Gujarat Giants will meet Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. Notably, a total of five teams are participating in the competition with 22 matches slated to be played. GG captain Beth Mooney has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque. Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney (captain and wicket-keeper), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host the tournament opener. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 179. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

A look at MI's squad

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, and Neelam Bisht.

A look at GG's squad

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (captain), Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, and Shabnam Shakil.