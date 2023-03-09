Sports

WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Meg Lanning elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 09, 2023, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians face each other (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians face each other in match number 7 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. Both teams have started well, winning two successive games each. One expects a high-voltage clash between two solid sides. The news from the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is that DC skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss.

DCW squad

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad

MI Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

Quality teams set to face each other

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are two in-form teams. We also have two in-form skippers guiding them. So far, both sides have outplayed their opponents across departments, registering dominant victories. Notably, the overseas players have done well and several Indians have also made their presence felt. MI have an NRR of +5.185. DCW have an NRR of +2.550.

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque DC Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris