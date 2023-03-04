Sports

WPL 2023: MI score 207/5 against GG; Harmanpreet, Kerr shine

Mar 04, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur led MI from the front with a scintillating 65-run knock (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians racked up 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in the first game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur led MI from the front with a scintillating 65-run blitz. Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar (45*) gave them the finishing touch. Hayley Matthews (47) laid the foundation of MI's innings.

MI manage 44/1 in Powerplay

MI were off to a defiant start after GG elected to field. Although MI lost Yastika Bhatia in the third over, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews powered them in the Powerplay. The duo was watchful but picked occasional boundaries off poor deliveries. Monica Patel conceded 13 runs in the fifth over. MI were 44/1 at the end of sixth over.

A counter-attack from Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt

Both Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt continued with their counter-attack even after the fielding restrictions ended. Meanwhile, Georgia Wareham dismissed the dangerous Nat Sciver-Brunt in the ninth over. Ashleigh Gardner got rid of Matthews in the very next over. Sneh Rana conceded 10 runs thereafter, while Wareham gave away as many as 16 runs in the 12th over.

First half-century of WPL

Harmanpreet truly played a captain's knock. She scored the first-ever half-century of the Women's Premier League. The MI captain raced to her fifty in the 16th over off just 22 balls. Harmanpreet kept the scoreboard ticking by smashing resounding boundaries. The right-handed batter finished with a strike rate of 216.67, having slammed 65 off 30 balls (14 fours).

A frutiful stand between Harmanpreet and Kerr

Harmanpreet added an 89-run stand with Kerr, who finished with an unbeaten 30. Notably, MI were reduced to 77/3 at one stage. However, Harmanpreet and Kerr paired up to propel MI past 170. The latter did not allow things to slow down after Kaur's departure.