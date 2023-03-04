Sports

Premier League: Ederson becomes third-fastest goalkeeper to reach this milestone

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 04, 2023, 09:16 pm 2 min read

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson scripted a new record in the Premier League on Saturday. Ederson has now become the 3rd-fastest goalkeeper in Premier League history to reach a milestone of 100 clean sheets. Meanwhile, Man City enjoyed a 2-0 win over Newcastle United, picking up their 18th victory. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored for City. Here are the details.

Ederson attains this record

Ederson recorded his 100th PL clean sheet in his 208th appearance. Only, Petr Cech (180 appearances) and Pepe Reina (198 appearances) have reached the milestone faster. As per Squawka, Ederson is the first South American goalkeeper to keep 100 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Ederson's Premier League numbers

Ederson, who is a three-time recipient of the Premier League Golden Glove award, has made 346 saves in 208 appearances. He has saved three penalties, besides letting in 156 goals. He has had 7 errors leading to a goal. Ederson has clocked 52 punches, 92 high claims, and 123 sweeper clearances. He has also made 5,474 passes in the PL to date.

Man City win 2-0

Manchester City saw Foden strike after 15 minutes with a superb well-taken goal. Newcastle made a telling response and caused plenty of problems until City substitute Bernardo Silva slotted home from an Erling Haaland assist. Joelinton and substitute Alexander Isak had close calls for the Magpies as manager Eddie Howe will be aiming to take the positives from the performance.

Key numbers for City and Newcastle

Man City have 58 points from 26 games, keeping the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. Foden netted his 33rd Premier League goal, including nine this season. Newcastle are placed 5th with 41 points from 24 games. It was their 3rd defeat this season.

Records for Man City

As per Squawka, City have won each of their last 14 Premier League home games against Newcastle with a scoreline reading 48-7. City have now won 18 of their 20 home games across all competitions this season, keeping 8 clean sheets. As per Opta, Silva's strike was City's 1,000th PL home goal. City became the sixth side to reach the milestone in the competition.