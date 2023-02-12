Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23, Monaco stun Paris Saint-Germain 3-1: Key stats

Feb 12, 2023

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace for Monaco (Source: Twitter/@AS_Monaco_EN)

Monaco stunned Paris Saint-Germain on matchday 23 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. Victory for Monaco sees them go up to third in the Ligue 1 standings. PSG, have now lost successive matches in all competitions. PSG were ousted by Marseille in the Coupe de France round of 16. PSG, who are without several star players, saw Monaco finish proceedings in the first half.

How did the match pan out?

Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first goal in the 4th minute. Ben Yedder then himself got in the scoresheet, scoring a brace. 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back for PSG in between Ben Yedder's two goals. PSG were outplayed as they had to rely on keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made several crucial saves.

Match stats and points table

Monaco managed 19 attempts with nine shots being on target. PSG managed just two shots on target from nine attempts. PSG did have more of the ball, clocking 59% ball possession, besides chipping in with an 89% pass accuracy. PSG suffered their 3rd defeat but remain top of the Ligue 1 standings with 54 points. Monaco are 3rd with 47 points, behind Marseille (49).

Unwanted numbers for PSG

PSG have lost three of their seven Ligue 1 games in 2023. As per Opta, it's as many as in their previous 45 games in the competition. It's also their highest tally of defeats after seven matches in a calendar year since 2010 (5). PSG have now lost four of their last six Ligue 1 games versus Monaco, including three straight-away defeats.

Ben Yedder shines with his goal-scoring prowess

Ben Yedder scored his 14th Ligue 1 goal this season. He is now the joint-highest scorer in the league this season, going level with Reims' Folarin Balogun. Ben Yedder is now the 2nd-highest scorer in Ligue 1 (21st century) with 140 goals (77 for Monaco and 63 for Toulouse). He is only behind Kylian Mbappe (148). Overall, Ben Yedder has 92 goals for Monaco.