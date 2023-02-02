Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona overcome Real Betis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 02, 2023, 02:50 pm 2 min read

Victory for Barcelona sees them race to 50 points (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

La Liga 2022-23 leaders Barcelona maintained their winning run as they overcame Real Betis 2-1 on matchday 19. Victory for Barcelona sees them race to 50 points, opening up an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Raphinha opened the scoring in the 65th minute before Robert Lewandowski added a second. Betis pulled one back but it wasn't enough.

How did the match pan out?

In a goalless first half, both Betis and Barca failed to provide the finesse in the final third before the game grew to life. Rui Silva, who made three saves to deny Pedri, saw his goal get beaten as Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross. Lewandowski then made it 2-0. Jules Kounde's own goal gave Betis hope but William Carvalho was sent off.

Match stats and points table

Barca had 13 attempts, managing three shots on target. Betis produced five shots, with one being on target. Barca dominated possession (64%) and had an 88% pass accuracy. Xavi's men also earned six corners. Barca sit atop La Liga 2022-23 with 50 points (W16 D2 L1). Real Madrid are second with 42 points. Meanwhile, Real Betis are 6th with 31 points.

Contrasting records for Barca

As per Opta, in 4 of the 5 seasons when Barcelona have won as many points (50) at this stage of the competition (19 games), they have gone on to win the title (08/09, 10/11, 12/13, and 17/18), apart from 13/14. Barcelona failed to register a shot on target in the first half of a game for the second time this season across competitions.

Raphinha and Lewandowski shine for Barca

As per Opta, no La Liga player has been involved in more goals than Raphinha in 2023 between all competitions (6 - 3 goals and 3 assists, equal with Youssef En-Nesyri, 6 goals). Lewandowski now has 23 goals for Barca in 25 games this season. In La Liga 2022-23, Lewy has scored 14 goals in 16 games.