Mumbai City FC win ISL 2022-23 League Shield: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 12, 2023, 03:09 pm 2 min read

Mumbai City FC have won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 League Shield with two games to spare (Source: Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

Mumbai City FC have won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 League Shield with two games to spare. Mumbai beat FC Goa 5-3 to claim their second League Shield honor after 2020-21. Notably, the 2020-21 ISL champions will now hope to make their presence felt with a second honor by keeping their run going. Here we look at the stats.

Unbeaten in the 2022-23 season

Mumbai City are on top of the ISL 2022-23 table, having amassed 14 wins and four draws from 18 games. MCFC have raced to 46 points this season. Hyderabad FC are placed second with 36 points from 17 games. Mumbai City are the only team this season to score 50-plus goals (53) and have the third-meanest defense, conceding 18 goals.

Key numbers for Mumbai City

Mumbai City have scored three-plus goals in 10 ISL games this season. MCFC's biggest win have come against Chennaiyin FC back in November 2022 (6-2). Mumbai City have also kept 7 clean sheets in ISL 2022-23.

Key performers in attack for Mumbai City

Jorge Diaz has scored the highest number of goals for Mumbai City in ISL 2022-23 (11). He is also the 2nd-highest scorer in the league after East Bengal's Cleiton Silva (12). Meanwhile, Lallianzuala Chhangte is the only other MCFC player to score 10-plus goals (10). As per the official ISL site, Greg Stewart has accounted for the most shots on target (33).

MCFC have made a mark

Mumbai City won the ISL 2020-21 trophy, beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1. In that same season, they pocketed the ISL League Shield as well, finishing top of the pile with 40 points from 20 games. MCFC were the Durand Cup runners-up in 2022.