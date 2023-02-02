Sports

Lionel Messi scores in PSG's Ligue 1 win: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 02, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Messi scored his 9th league goal this season

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier 3-1 on matchday 21 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. In a frantic first half, Kylian Mbappe missed a spot kick and despite a reprieve, his retake was also wasted. Mbappe suffered an injury before PSG managed all of their 3 goals in the second half. Montpellier did pull one back. Here's more.

PSG overcome Montpellier

Mbappe failed to find the net with his spot kicks and fired the rebound over an empty net during the retake. Fabian Ruiz unlocked the score in the second half before an in-form Messi fired home from close range. Warren Zaire-Emery scored late on in the 92nd minute after Arnaud Novin had pulled one goal back for his side.

Match stats and standings

PSG had 66% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 89%. PSG clocked 19 attempts, including 8 on target. Montpellier produced 3 shots on target from six attempts. PSG had three corners to their opponent's one. PSG now have 51 points from 21 games (W16 D3 L2). Meanwhile, Montpellier are 14th with 20 points. It was also their 13th Ligue 1 loss this season.

Messi continues to shine

Messi scored his 9th league goal this season. He has also provided 10 assists so far, besides four more in the Champions League. In the 2022-23 season across competitions, Messi has netted 14 goals. Messi has now raced to 25 goals for PSG since joining the club last season. He has also impressed with 28 assists, including 14 last season.

Warren Zaire-Emery slams this record

As per Opta, at 16 years and 330 days old, Warren Zaire-Emery has become the youngest striker to score in the history of PSG in Ligue 1.

14!

1️⃣4️⃣ goals and 1️⃣4️⃣ assists in 2️⃣3️⃣ games.



