Irani Cup 2022-23: Easwaran, Yashasvi help ROI dominate Day 1

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 01, 2023, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal showed their mettle as Rest of India (ROI) dictated the show on Day 1 of the Irani Cup 2022-23 versus Madhya Pradesh. Easwaran slammed a 240-ball 154 as Jaiswal hammered a stunning 213 from 259 balls. ROI managed 381/3 after 87 overs at stumps versus 2021-22 Ranji winners MP.

Easwaran and Jaiswal floor the MP bowlers

Easwaran hit 17 fours and two sixes in his superb knock for ROI. He has now raced to 6,528 runs in First-Class cricket. Easwaran got to his 22nd FC hundred. He also has 26 fifties under his belt. Jaiswal managed a gutsy 213. His attacking ability saw him smash 30 fours and three sixes. He now has 1,701 runs in FC cricket (8 tons).

Jaiswal slams these records

Jaiswal is now the 10th batter to score a double hundred in Irani Cup. He smashed his 3rd FC double-ton in just 25 innings. As per statistician, Kausthub Gudapati, Jaiswal has now become the first player to score a double century in Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup in the same season. Jaiswal has become the youngest player to hit a double-century in Irani Cup.

ROI dominate the show

ROI lost skipper Mayank Agarwal early on before Easwaran and Jaiswal shared a 371-run stand. However, MP will be pleased to get both batters out with the score reading 378/3. In what was a long day for MP, pacer Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 scalps for 51 runs from 16 overs.