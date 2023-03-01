Sports

England win the first ODI versus Bangladesh: Key stats

Dawid Malan hammered a brilliant century as England started their 2023 tour of Bangladesh with a win in the first ODI on Wednesday. With this win, England have claimed a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Bangladesh were folded for 209 in 47.2 overs. England (212/7) then got the job done with Malan (114*) leading from the front. He absorbed the pressure.

How did the match pan out?

A good bowling performance by England saw Bangladesh get reduced to 106/4 in the 23rd over. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah then added a fifty-plus stand before suffering quick dismissals. Bangladesh huffed and puffed their way to 209 in the end. For England. every bowler contributed with wickets. In response, England were 65/4. Malan kept batting and made sure he stayed till the end.

1,000 runs for Shanto; Mahmudullah gets past the 4,900-run mark

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a fierce 82-ball 58. He slammed six fours. With this knock, Shanto has raced to 1,009 runs in ODIs at 25.87. He slammed his third ODI fifty. He also has two tons under his belt. Mahmudullah scored 31 from 48 balls. He has now surpassed the 4,900-run mark (4,910) at 35.57.

Key numbers for the England bowlers

Jofra Archer bowled his quota of 10 overs, picking 2/37. He now has 39 scalps at 22.51. Mark Wood (2/34) was impressive. He has raced to 71 scalps at 37.70. Adil Rashid (2/47) now has 177 ODI scalps at 32.93. Moeen Ali claimed 2/35 and is inching toward the 100-wicket mark (98).

Malan shines for England in the first ODI

Malan hammered his 4th ODI hundred and it was a special one as he almost single-handedly made the difference with the bat. No other England batter managed a score over 30. Malan has now raced past the 700-run mark in ODIs. In his debut match for Bangladesh, Malan slammed a century. All of his four centuries in ODIs have come away from home.