Bangladesh outclass England in 3rd ODI, suffer series defeat: Stats

Mar 06, 2023

Shakib Al-Hasan contributed with both bat and ball to help Bangladesh beat England in the 3rd ODI.

Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs in the third ODI. Despite it being a dead rubber, the hosts have shown how difficult they are to face in these conditions. Despite the win, they went on to lose the series 2-1 against the Three Lions. Bangladesh defended 246, with Shakib Al Hasan leading the pack (4/35) and all others also chipping in.

The summary of the 3rd ODI

After opting to bat, Bangladesh lost Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das early. Najmul Shanto (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (70) steadied the ship before Shakib (75) took them to 246. England started well but Shakib did the damage. He removed Jason Roy and Phil Salt consecutively as the visitors ultimately fell short by 50 runs. Edadot Hossain and Taijul Islam also picked two wickets each.

First Bangladeshi bowler to pick 300 ODI wickets

Shakib played a brilliant knock of 75. He then picked four crucial wickets which included Jason Roy (11), Phil Salt (35), and James Vince (38). He then again came back to remove Rehan Ahmed. He became the first Bangladeshi bowler to pick 300 ODI wickets. He is also Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests and T20Is with 231 and 128 wickets, respectively.

Shakib attains these feats

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Shakib has now scored 50+ runs and taken three or more wickets in the same ODI on nine occasions, the most by any player in the format's history. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik did so on eight occasions. It was the fourth time Shakib registered four-plus wickets and a fifty in the same ODI, the most by a player.

Bangladesh's 3rd ODI win at home against England

The Bangla Tigers are considered very difficult to beat in their home conditions. But England have always had their number even in the sub-continent. Before the 3rd ODI, England had a 10-2 head-to-head record against Tamin Iqbal's men. But courtesy of Shakib, Mushfiqur, and Shanto, they have beaten England for the third time on their home soil.

Mushfiqur's 5th fifty against England

Mushfiqur came in when Bangladesh was in danger after losing their openers quickly. He stitched a good partnership with Shanto and helped Bangladesh ultimately reach a respectable total. His 70 (93) was his fifth ODI fifty against England. Mushfiqur has mustered 6,901 runs as he smashed his 43rd fifty in this format. He is Bangladesh's third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket behind Tamin and Shakib.

Jofra Archer's three-fer against Bangladesh

England's pace spearhead Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 3/35. He pulled the Bangladesh innings back in the slog overs as he dismissed Taijul Islam (2), Shakib (75), and Mustafizur Rahman (0). Having played 21 matches, Archer has picked 42 wickets in ODIs. He finished the ODI series in Bangladesh with five wickets in total.