Sports

Bangladesh vs England: Shakib Al Hasan smashes 52nd ODI half-century

Bangladesh vs England: Shakib Al Hasan smashes 52nd ODI half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 06, 2023, 04:28 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan smoked 75 runs off 71 balls

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored his 52nd ODI half-century in the 3rd ODI against England on Monday. Shakib looked in good touch as he scored 75 off 71 deliveries and smashed seven boundaries in the process. The 35-year-old has looked good with the bat in the ongoing series. With the World Cup around the corner, he will be a key player for Bangladesh.

Shakib's fifty rescues Bangladesh's innings

After the hosts elected to bat, they lost their openers early - Tamim Iqbal (11) and Litton Das (0). A partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (70) held the Bangladesh innings together. Once they were dismissed, Shakib kept the scoreboard moving single-handedly. Bangladesh kept losing wickets from the other end, but due to Shakib's grit, they reached a respectable total (246/10).

Second-highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs

Shakib is a multidimensional player who always tends to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 6,976 ODI runs for Bangladesh, only behind Tamim Iqbal (8,143 runs). The 35-year-old is very close to comp unique double of 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs. Only Shahid Afridi and Sanath Jayasuriya have achieved this feat. Shakib has scalped 296 wickets till now.

Only all-rounder with this double

During the India series last year, Shakib reached the milestone of being the only all-rounder to score 3,000 ODI runs and pick 150 wickets. He boasts 3,190 runs at home (100: 3, 50: 24). With 297 wickets in 226 games, Shakib is currently the 14th-highest wicket-taker in ODIs (5W:4). Among these, the all-rounder has picked 175 ODI wickets at home.

Shakib races past 500 runs against England

Shakib's well-paced knock of 75 has helped him cross 500 runs against England in ODIs (540 runs). This was also his fourth half-century against the Three Lions. His recent knock also took him past Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (6,951) in terms of ODI runs.