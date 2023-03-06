Sports

WPL 2023: RCB smash 155 against MI; Matthews takes three-fer

Mar 06, 2023

Matthews finished her spell with three wickets (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been rolled over for 155 by Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana (23), Sophie Devine (16), Richa Ghosh (28), Kanika Ahuja (22), and Shreyanka Patil (23) got starts but failed to capitalize. Megan Schutt (20) struck in the death overs. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews took three wickets for MIW.

RCBW lose four wickets in Powerplay

RCBW had a fruitful start after electing to bat in Mumbai. Mandhana and Devine propelled the Royal Challengers to 35/0 in four overs. Mandhana smashed Issy Wong for three boundaries in the fourth over. However, Saika Ishaque dismissed Devine and Disha Kasat within three deliveries to hand MIW the momentum. RCBW lost two more wickets and managed 47/4 in the Powerplay.

Ellyse Perry involved in run-out

Ellyse Perry and Ghosh paired up after RCBW were reduced to 47/4. The duo added a valuable 24 runs before Perry was involved in an untimely run-out. A direct hit by Humaira Kazi ended Perry's stay.

Ghosh, Ahuja kept RCBW afloat

Ghosh joined forces with Kanika Ahuja after the departure of Perry. The duo added 34 runs to take the Royal Challengers past the 100-run mark. However, Pooja Vastrakar broke the crucial partnership by removing Ahuja. The latter managed 22 off 13 balls (3 fours, 1 six). Just six deliveries later, Matthews got rid of Ghosh, who scored 28 (26).

The pick of MIW's bowlers

MIW skipper Harmanpreet Kaur started the proceedings with West Indies spinner Matthews. The latter ended up as MIW's pick of the bowlers. She took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Matthews took the pivotal wickets of Mandhana, Heather Knight, and Ghosh. Indian spinner Ishaque and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr snapped up two wickets each. Vastrakar chipped in with a solitary wicket.