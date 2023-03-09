Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: DC struggle against MI, manage 105/10

Women's Premier League 2023: DC struggle against MI, manage 105/10

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 09, 2023, 08:59 pm 1 min read

Delhi Capitals struggled to get going versus Mumbai Indians in match number 7 of the Women's Premier League on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. Opting to bat first, Meg Lanning-led DCW managed a paltry 105/10. Saika Ishaque led MI's charge with the ball alongside Issy Wong. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews also showcased her attributes. For DCW, Lanning scored 43 as the rest of the batters faltered.

MI bowlers showcase a complete performance

MI were on song with the ball. Ishaque got the key wicket of Shafali Verma early on before coming back and dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Lanning. England's Wong was the standout performer with figures worth 3/10 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Matthews also chipped in with a three-fer (3/19).

Lanning and Rodrigues show some fight with the bat

Lanning scored 43 for DCW, hammering five fours. She faced 41 balls and shared a crucial stand alongside Rodrigues, who managed an 18-ball 25. Their 50-plus stand saw DCW offer resistance before Ishaque came and swung the momentum in MI's favor.