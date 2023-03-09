Sports

BAN vs ENG: Shakib Al Hasan delivers with all-round performance

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 09, 2023, 08:40 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan delivered with bat and ball in Bangladesh's win over England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Carrying the form from the 3rd ODI, Bangladesh have scripted their maiden win over England in the 1st T20I at Chittagong. Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial role for the hosts, claiming 1/26 and scoring a vital 34*. The visitors could only manage 156/6 as Bangladeshi bowlers tightened their grip on the English batters. Only Jos Buttler scored 67. In reply, Bangladesh (158/4) won.

Why does this story matter?

Shakib has been one of the best all-rounders in the modern era. He has been Bangladesh's most consistent player in this format.

The 35-year-old is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 129 scalps and is only behind Tim Southee's tally (134).

With the bat, he has scored 2,277 runs in 110 T20Is at a strike rate of 122.02, amassing seven fifties in national colors.

A look at Shakib Al Hasan's T20I batting numbers

Shakib slammed a vital 34* from 24 balls. His knock was laced with six fours. He shared a solid 46 runs alongside Afif Hossain. In 43 home matches, Shakib has scored 885 runs striking at 114.93 whereas he has scored 666 runs away (home of opposition) at 22.96. In neutral venues, Shakib has 726 runs at 26.04.

Shakib Al Hasan is the second-highest T20I wicket-taker

The veteran all-rounder enjoys a great record in T20Is, while his economy at home is sensational. He has picked 53 wickets in 43 matches at home. Shakib also boasts 34 wickets in 31 away matches (home of opposition), besides claiming 42 wickets in 36 neutral venues. His economy rate stands at 6.82. Shakib also has an average of 21.25.

Shakib scores 34* and picks a crucial wicket versus England

Shakib restricted the English batters in the slog overs and picked Dawid Malan's wicket which led to the downfall of the visitors. He finished with 1/26 from his 4 overs. He then turned up with the bat and played a captain's knock, hammering six fours and steering the hosts home while chasing 157. This was Bangladesh's maiden T20I win over England.