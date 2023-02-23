Sports

James Anderson becomes number one Test bowler, scripts these records

James Anderson becomes number one Test bowler, scripts these records

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 23, 2023, 03:12 pm 3 min read

Anderson has become the number one Test bowler

England pacer James Anderson has added another feather to his cap. He is the new top-ranked bowler in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Anderson (40y 207d) has become the oldest bowler to hold the top spot since Australian legend Clarrie Grimmett in 1936. The senior pacer has shattered multiple records in his illustrious career. Here are the ones he recently scripted.

Anderson dethrones Cummins to claim the top spot

Anderson ended Australian speedster Pat Cummins' four-year reign as the top-ranked bowler in Tests. As stated, he is now the oldest bowler to bag the number-one spot since 1936. Anderson (866) currently has a slender lead over second-placed Ravichandran Ashwin (864), with Cummins (858) seated third. This is the sixth time that Anderson has held the number one spot in Test Bowling rankings.

Anderson ran riot at Bay Oval

Anderson ran down New Zealand's batting line-up in the first of two-match Test series at Bay Oval. The right-arm pacer claimed figures of 3/36 and 4/18 as England beat NZ by 267 runs. Anderson, England's record wicket-taker in Tests, now holds 682 scalps in 178 matches at 25.94. He ranks third among all-time wicket-takers in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson's average down below 26

According to ESPNcricinfo, Anderson's average in Test cricket is down below 26 for the first time since his maiden series in 2003. Even at 40, he seems to be a force to reckon with in the longest format.

Over 200 Test wickets since turning 35

Anderson has snapped up 202 wickets from 56 Tests at an average of 20.56 since turning 35 in July 2017. He has the joint-most wickets among pacers in this period along with Australian skipper Cummins. Anderson's tally includes 10 five-wicket hauls. The duo is only behind off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who owns 221 Test wickets since July 30, 2017.

Most successful bowling pair in Tests

Anderson and Broad, having featured in 133 Tests together, became the most successful bowling pair in the format. In these games, Broad has accumulated 480 wickets at 28.08. Anderson has scalped 529 wickets in these appearances at 24.73. Meanwhile, the duo went past Australian legends Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, who claimed 1,001 wickets together in 104 Tests.

Other notable records of Anderson

Anderson scripted history in the ongoing opening Test versus New Zealand, becoming the first bowler to take international wickets in 21 different calendar years. Last year, he became the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests in a country. He broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India. The legendary Ricky Ponting represented Australia in 92 Tests in the nation.

What's next for Anderson?

Anderson, the world's most successful fast bowler in international cricket, remains unstoppable even at 40. He is still the backbone of England's pace attack in Test cricket. The right-arm seamer is one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling. Anderson requires 18 more to enter the 700-wicket club in Test cricket. He is also set to become the third bowler with 1,000 international wickets.