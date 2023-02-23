Sports

NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 23, 2023, 10:33 am 3 min read

New Zealand will fight for redemption as they take on England in the second and final Test of the series, starting February 24. The Brits put up an emphatic show in the opener and recorded a 267-run triumph. The Kiwis, hence, need a win to avoid a Test series defeat at home. Here we present the preview of the second Test.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the duel. 66 Tests have been played at this venue, with the side bowling first emerging 28 times. The pacers will enjoy bowling here initially. Meanwhile, 307 reads the average first-innings score here. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on SonyLiv (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

England have a massive lead over NZ as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 111 Tests so far, with England winning 52. NZ have emerged winners on just 12 occasions (47 draws). Last year, England routed the Kiwis 3-0 at home. They now are seeking another whitewash against NZ.

Can New Zealand bounce back?

As mentioned, the visitors recorded a thumping victory in the series opener. Though the two sides were pretty much neck-to-neck in the initial half, England gained command by posting 374 in their second innings. The NZ batters were clueless while chasing a mammoth 394 as they got bundled out for 126. Harry Brook and James Anderson were chief architects of England's win.

A look at the two sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (Wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (captain), Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.

Who are the key performers?

England's batting sensation Harry Brook smoked twin fifties in the opener (89 and 54). Stuart Broad and Anderson breathed fire in the fourth innings and claimed four wickets apiece. Tom Blundell hammered his fourth Test hundred and highest score (138 off 181 balls) in NZ's first innings. Daryl Mitchell smoked an unbeaten fifty in the fourth innings, 57* off 101 balls.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ollie Pope, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Harry Brook (C), Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, James Anderson, Tim Southee (VC), Neil Wagner, Ollie Robinson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (VC), Joe Root, Devon Conway, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson (C), Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Matt Henry.