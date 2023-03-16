Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: Laura Wolvaardt smashes maiden fifty

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was superb for Gujarat Giants, scoring 57 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was superb for Gujarat Giants, scoring 57 runs in match number 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Wolvaardt, who shared an 81-run stand alongside Ashleigh Gardner, helped GG post 147/4 in 20 overs. Notably, Wolvaardt is playing just her 2nd match in WPL 2023, making her debut versus DC themselves on March 11.

Wolvaardt smashes 57 from 45 balls

Wolvaardt smashed 57 from 45 balls, sharing a 40-plus stand alongside Harleen Deol as well for the second wicket. She managed six fours and a six. Arundhati Reddy dismissed her in the 19th over. Her partnership alongside Gardner was terrific for GG as they smashed 44 runs in overs 12-15 to end the middle overs on a high.

Wolvaardt was the highest scorer in ICC Women's T20 WC

Wolvaardt was the highest scorer in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She managed 230 runs from six innings at an average of 46.00. She hammered three fifties with the best of 66*.