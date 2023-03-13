Sports

WPL 2023: RCB smash 150/4 against DC; Perry slams 67*

Ellyse Perry smashed an unbeaten 67 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore racked up 150/4 against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry set the tone for RCBW's innings after they were reeling at 63/3 in 12.4 overs. Richa Ghosh slammed a valuable 16-ball 37. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey took three wickets for DCW.

RCBW batters were at bay in Powerplay

RCBW were off to a patchy start after DCW skipper Meg Lanning elected to field. Although openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine collected 24 runs in the first four overs, the former departed a ball later. Pandey and Jess Jonassen kept the RCBW batters quiet in the next two overs. They managed just 29/1 in the Powerplay (0-6).

A crucial partnership between Perry and Ghosh

While RCBW struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking, Tara Norris dismissed Heather Knight in the 13th over. Ghosh then countered the DCW bowlers along with Perry. From 63/3, the duo took the Royal Challengers past the 100-run mark. Notably, Perry was dropped on 29 by Shikha Pandey off her own bowling. Perry and Ghosh added 74 runs together.

Second successive fifty for Perry

Perry, who started watchfully, saved RCBW from sinking in the middle overs. She dealt in singles at the start but improved her scoring rate eventually. Perry smashed her second consecutive half-century in the ongoing tournament (scored 52 against UP Warriorz). She smashed an unbeaten 67 off 52 deliveries, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

What about the bowlers?

Pacer Pandey was the pick of DCW bowlers in the match. She snapped up three wickets for 23 runs in four overs, finishing as the most economical bowler (5.80). As stated, the Indian seamer also had an opportunity to dismiss the dangerous Perry. However, the latter had the last laugh. Meanwhile, Norris picked the only wicket of the match.