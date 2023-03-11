Sports

PSL 2023, Babar Azam slams his 75th T20 fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 11, 2023

Babar Azam clocked a fiery fifty during Peshawar Zalmi's clash against Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. With the help of nine fours and two maximums, the opener scored a 39-ball 73. His efforts, however, went in vain as the Zalmi lost by four wickets. Meanwhile, this was Babar's 75th fifty in T20 cricket. Here we look at his stats.

A well-paced fifty from Babar

The Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat in Rawalpindi. They were off to a sensational start, with openers Babar and Saim Ayub (58) adding 134 runs. While Babar was watchful initially, he didn't take long in shifting his gears as the ball was flying all over the park. His efforts helped Peshawar post 242/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Second-highest run-getter in PSL 2023

With 416 runs in nine games at 52, Babar is the second-leading run-getter in the ongoing PSL season. Only Mohammad Rizwan (428) is ahead of him. Notably, Babar's strike rate this season reads 146.48. He has slammed four fifties and a ton so far.

His overall numbers in PSL

With 2,829 runs in 77 matches, Babar is the highest run-scorer in PSL history. His tally of 50+ scores (28) is also the highest for any batter in the competition. Among batters with 500 or more PSL runs, Babar's average of 43.52 is only second to Rizwan (1,874 runs at 43.58). The Peshawar Zalmi skipper boasts a strike rate of 124.29.

How has he fared in T20Is?

With 3,355 runs in 99 games, Babar is Pakistan's highest and overall the fourth-highest run-aggregator in T20Is. He averages 41.41 and has a strike rate of 127.8 in T20Is. His tally of 32 fifty-plus scores is only second to Rohit Sharma (33) and Virat Kohli (38). While Babar has two T20I tons, his highest score (122) came against South Africa in 2021.

His overall stats in T20 cricket

Overall in the 20-over format, Babar has raced to 8,965 runs in 253 matches at an average and strike rate of 43.94 and, 128.32 respectively. He has 75 fifties alongside eight centuries. Babar's highest score in the format remains 122. Among players who have played for Pakistan, only Shoaib Malik (12,528) owns more T20 runs.

Unwanted record for Peshawar Zalmi

Despite Babar's heroics, the Sultans recorded a four-wicket triumph, successfully chasing down 243. Rilee Rossouw (121 off 51 balls) was instrumental to Multan's win. This is the joint-second-highest successful chase in T20 cricket. For the second successive time, Babar's team failed to defend a total of 240 and more. They couldn't defend 240 in their preceding assignment against Quetta Gladiators.