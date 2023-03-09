Sports

Babar Azam slams his eighth T20 century, scripts this record

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 09, 2023, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Babar is only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle in terms of T20 tons (Source: Twitter/@thePSLt20)

Babar Azam was one of the two centurions in the high-scoring Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday. The Pakistani batter slammed his eighth T20 century, guiding Peshawar to a mammoth 240/2 in 20 overs. Babar is now only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle in terms of T20 tons.

Why does this story matter?

Although Peshawar Zalmi ended up losing the match, Babar entered the record books.

He now has the joint-second-most centuries in T20 cricket (8) alongside Michael Klinger, David Warner, and Aaron Finch.

They are only behind Gayle, who remains the only batter with over 20 T20 hundreds (22).

Moreover, it was Babar's maiden century in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament.

A record-breaking PSL encounter

Batting first, Peshawar racked up 240/2 in 20 overs, with Babar contributing a 65-ball 115 (15 fours, 3 sixes). Saim Ayub (74 off 34 balls) shared a 162-run stand with Babar for the opening wicket, while Rovman Powell slammed an 18-ball 35*. Jason Roy hammered an unbeaten 145 (63) as Quetta Gladiators chased 241 (243/2) in 18.2 overs. Mohammad Hafeez slammed 41*(18).

A look at Babar's T20 stats

Babar, who made his T20 debut in 2012, has raced to 8,892 runs in the format. He is the second-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the format after Shoaib Malik (12,528). Babar averages 43.80 in T20s from 252 matches. Furthermore, he is the leading run-scorer in the PSL, having slammed 2,756 runs at an average of 43.06. The tally includes one century and 26 fifties.

Highest successful run-chase in PSL

The Gladiators registered the highest successful run-chase in the PSL (241). They overtook Multan Sultans' 207 against Lahore Qalandars in 2022. According to ESPNcricinfo, it was the fourth-highest successful run-chase in T20 history.

Second-highest partnership by any pair in PSL

Babar and Ayub added 162 runs for the first wicket, the second-highest partnership by any pair in the PSL. The duo is only behind Sharjeel Khan and Babar, who recorded 176 for Karachi Kings against Islamabad United in the 2021 edition.