PSL 2023: Records tumble as Jason Roy slams majestic century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 09, 2023, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Jason Roy slammed a historic ton in Quetta's successful chase (Source: Twitter/@thePSLt20)

Quetta Gladiators staged a sensational run-chase against Peshawar Zalmi riding on Jason Roy's career-best 63-ball 145* as they chased down a mammoth 240 runs, ultimately winning by 8 wickets. Zalmi batted first and scored 240/2 courtesy of Babar Azam (115) but in reply, Quetta were also sensational as Roy led the charge, smashing history. We decode the records Roy and his side scripted.

Jason Roy smashes the highest score in PSL history

English batter Roy stood up to the tall task as he hammered 20 fours and 5 sixes in his breezy 145*-run knock. This is the highest individual score in PSL history, beating Colin Ingram's 127* for Karachi Kings in 2019. Roy reached his 100 in 44 balls, the second-fastest by any player in PSL. Rilee Rossouw reached the milestone in 43 balls.

Only overseas batter to smash two PSL hundreds

Roy became the first overseas batter to score two PSL hundreds. His last hundred (116) came against Lahore Qalandars. He slammed 20 fours, which is the highest-ever in a PSL innings He reached 50 in 22 balls and 100 in 44 balls. He had a strike rate of 230.16. Roy also became the fastest to 1,000 PSL runs (27 innings), beating Shan Masood (29).

These records were broken in this PSL clash

Quetta's 241 is now the highest score chased in PSL. It is also fourth-highest total chased in T20s. Gladiators managed 88 runs in the powerplay, which is the second-highest in PSL, only behind Islamabad's 97. A tally of 438 runs were scored in the match (highest in PSL). Azam and Saim Ayub's stand of 162 runs is now the second-highest partnership in PSL history.

How did the match pan out?

Peshawar opted to bat and both, Babar and Ayub (74) put up a historic 162-run opening stand to set the platform. Babar slammed his 8th hundred in T20s, second highest and only behind Chris Gayle (22). However, in reply, Roy led the charge along with Mohammed Hafeez 18-ball 41* which helped Quetta reach the target with 10 balls to spare.

Roy races to 1,000 PSL runs

Roy breached the 1,000-run mark. He has an average of 41.70 in the PSL. Roy, who earlier represented Lahore Qalandars, has six fifties as well alongside two centuries. He is one of the three batters in PSL history to smash two-plus centuries. Kamran Akmal (3) and Sharjeel Khan (2) are the others.

8,000 T20 runs for Roy

Roy has breached the 8,000-run mark in T20s. He now has 8,104 runs at 27.04. Roy has hammered six hundreds and 53 fifties, striking at 141.95. For England, the opener has managed 1,522 runs at 24.15 (8 fifties).