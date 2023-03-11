Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara completes 2,000 Test runs versus Australia: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 11, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Pujara becomes the 4th Indian to get the feat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has completed 2,000 runs versus Australia in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone during the ongoing fourth and final Test. Pujara, who became the fourth Indian to get the feat, scored 42 off 121 deliveries in India's first innings. His knock was laced with three boundaries. Notably, Pujara stitched a century partnership with Shubman Gill. Here are his stats.

A composed knock from Pujara

Pujara arrived to bat at number three, with the scorecard reading 74/1. He joined forces with Gill, and the duo added 113 runs for the second wicket. While Gill, who slammed a brilliant ton, did the bulk of the scoring, Pujara assisted him with apt support. The latter eventually fell prey to off-spinner Todd Murphy. He was trapped in front of the wickets.

2,000 runs versus Australia

Pujara has now raced to 2,033 runs in 24 Tests versus Australia at 50.82. The tally includes five centuries and 11 fifties. Two of his three double-tons in Tests have been recorded versus the Aussies. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), and Rahul Dravid (2,143) are the other Indians with 2,000 or more Test runs against the Australian team.

Third-most 50+ scores among Indians against Australia

Pujara's tally of 16 fifty-plus Test scores versus Australia is the third-most for an Indian. He is only behind Tendulkar (27) and Laxman (18) in this regard. Pujara owns 1,040 in 13 home Tests versus the Aussies at 54.73. He boasts 993 runs at 47.28 in 11 Tests Down Under. Notably, he hasn't scored more runs, centuries, or fifties against any other team.

A look at his overall numbers

Pujara has raced to 7,154 runs across 102 Tests at an average of 43.89. He has struck 19 tons and 35 fifties in the format. The batter has blown hot and cold in the ongoing series, with his scores reading: 7,0, 31*, 1, 59, and 42. Overall, he tallies 140 runs in the series at a paltry average of 28.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) starred for the Aussies. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer. In reply, India got off to a decent start, with their top-three batters getting runs. While skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Pujara couldn't convert their starts, Gill smashed a remarkable hundred.