Decoding Virat Kohli's lean patch in Tests: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 01, 2023, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Kohli scored 22 in India's first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli's torrid run in Tests continues as he could only manage a 52-ball 22 in the ongoing third Test against Australia (2 fours). The former Indian skipper showcased resilience on a challenging track and was eyeing a big knock. However, young off-spinner Todd Murphy cut short his stay in the middle. Here we decode Kohli's lean patch in the longest format.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli has now gone 40 innings without a Test century.

He hasn't even been able to touch the 50-run mark in his last 14 innings.

The 34-year-old is a cornerstone of India's batting line-up.

His significance at number four is equal to that of Steve Smith for the visitors.

Kohli has been highly criticized due to his poor run in Tests.

40 innings since Kohli last smashed a ton

Kohli smoked his last Test century versus Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, he has managed six fifties (HS: 79). Kohli has managed 1,015 runs across 40 innings in this period, averaging 26.02. His last eight Test innings for India read: 1, 19*, 24, 1, 12, 44, 20, and 22. His last fifty came against South Africa (79) in January 2022.

Third dismissal against Todd Murphy

Notably, Murphy, who made his international debut in the ongoing series, has now dismissed Kohli thrice in four innings. The right-handed batter has managed 39 runs in this battle off 83 deliveries. Overall, Kohli has fallen prey to off-spinners 36 times in 103 Test innings.

How he has fared versus Australia?

Against Australia, Kohli has racked up 1,780 runs in 23 Tests at an average of 45.64. He has smashed 7 tons and five fifties with the best score of 169. At home, Kohli has managed 428 runs in 15 innings. He has one century and a fifty. On Aussie soil, he has fared better, scoring 1,352 runs at 54.08 (100s: 6).

A look at his overall numbers

Kohli, who recently became the fastest batter to complete 25,000 international runs, currently owns 8,217 runs in 107 Tests at an average of 48.34. The tally includes 27 tons and 28 fifties. Seven of his tons were converted into double-centuries (Highest score: 254*).

India off to a horrendous start

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The hosts were off to a horrendous start as their top-order crumbled against Australia's spin attack. India were hence folded for 109. Besides Murphy (1/23), Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) were also among wickets. Notably, India are 2-0 up in the series.