Chhattisgarh human trafficking case: NIA court grants bail to nuns

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has granted bail to two nuns from Kerala, Preethy Mary and Vandana Francis. The nuns were arrested on July 24 by the Durg police for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion of three women from Narayanpur. They were arrested after a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary.

Legal proceedings Nuns arrested along with local man The nuns were arrested along with Sukaman Mandavi, a Narayanpur resident. Their bail pleas were heard by Principal District and Sessions Judge Sirajuddin Qureshi at the NIA court in Bilaspur. The Durg sessions court had earlier declined jurisdiction over the case as human trafficking is an offense under the NIA Act's schedule.

Defense arguments Defense arguments amid protests The defense argued that the three women traveled voluntarily with the nuns for employment in their institution. They also submitted statements from the women's parents, confirming their consent for the purpose of employment. Besides these arguments, the arrests had also triggered widespread protests from both opposition parties, as well as Christian organizations.