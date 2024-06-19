In brief Simplifying... In brief In the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Reasi attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged security forces to replicate anti-terrorism successes from the Kashmir valley in the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, the government is ramping up security measures for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, with plans to enhance intelligence, increase ground forces, and boost patrolling.

First arrest made in Reasi terror attack

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police makes first arrest

By Chanshimla Varah 06:45 pm Jun 19, 202406:45 pm

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir Police has made its first arrest in relation to the terrorist attack on pilgrims in Reasi district, which claimed the lives of nine people and injured 33 others. The individual, identified as Hakim Din from Rajouri, is not the mastermind but played a crucial role in the attack, Mohita Sharma, Reasi senior superintendent of police, said. According to the police, Din is believed to have provided logistics to the terrorists for the attack on June 9.

Attacks

Multiple terrorist attacks in J&K

The Reasi terror attack was the first in a series of attacks that would follow. On June 11, the provinces of Doda and Kathua were struck by two separate terror attacks, resulting in the death of a CRPF jawan. In Kathua, terrorists opened fire on a house in the Hiranagar area, injuring a civilian. Later, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in Doda, leading to a fierce gunfight.

Case transfer

Case transferred to National Investigation Agency

In light of the recent terror attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. During the meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the terror attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Shah also instructed security forces and intelligence agencies to "replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley against terrorism" in the Jammu region.

Yatra

Amarnath Yatra discussed in review meet

Separately, preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19, was also discussed at the meeting. According to Indian Express sources, the government has planned to improve the anti-infiltration grid, generate better intelligence, increase boots on the ground, and amp up patrolling to address the situation in the Jammu region. The paper was also informed by sources that over 400 security forces companies may be deployed during the Amarnath Yatra.