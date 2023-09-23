NIA seizes pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's property in Punjab

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 23, 2023 | 02:29 pm 1 min read

NIA has seized pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's property in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized the property of the Canada-based pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Punjab on Saturday, NDTV reported. This comes days after he issued threats to Hindus living in Canada and asked them to leave the country. Ties between India and Canada are at their lowest following a diplomatic slugfest over the murder of another Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar in June in British Columbia, creating a rift in India-Canada relations. Before Pannun's threats to Hindus in Canada, Indian intelligence agencies also warned Indians of possible attacks from Khalistani groups. The accusation soured bilateral relations, which were already strained due to pro-Khalistan elements in Canada.

NIA seized Pannun's Chandigarh house, confiscated his land in Amritsar

According to reports, the NIA seized Pannun's house in Punjab's Chandigarh and confiscated land owned by him in Amritsar. Pannun, who is associated with the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has allegedly been promoting secessionist sentiments against India through the "Khalistan Referendum." The Indian government has flagged the issue with Canada, calling the SFJ's activities "unfortunate."

