Canada provides security to Indian diplomats, but silent on Khalistanis

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 06, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

Canada's political leadership has refrained from calling out Khalistani elements to protect their vote bank

After India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay on Tuesday to formally register its protest against Khalistan supporters targeting Indian diplomats and announcing a "freedom rally," Canada assured India of the safety of its diplomats. However, Canada's political leadership has refrained from calling out Khalistani elements and their actions to protect their vote bank, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

Why does this story matter?

Khalistanis allegedly attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco, United States, on Sunday for the second time in five months. Similar attacks and acts of vandalism by Khalistani supporters—who have been demanding an ethnostate to be separated from India—on Indian consulates and Hindu temples have been reported in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom (UK). These countries have a sizable Sikh population.

Trudeau yet to condemn Khalistanis

The Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) is reportedly concerned about the growing radicalization among the Sikh separatists. Although Canada's foreign minister and defense minister have made lukewarm statements against Khalistan proponents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is yet to condemn them. India's Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar earlier said Khalistanis targeting India on foreign soil will hurt bilateral relations.

18 Sikh MPs in Canadian Parliament

The population of the Indian diaspora in Canada is around 24 lakh, including seven lakh Sikhs, who are largely settled in Greater Toronto, Greater Vancouver, and Calgary-Edmonton, forming a considerable vote bank. Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian diaspora is splintered. The report says Khalistani extremists are so dominant in Canada that the moderate Sikh community doesn't raise its voice against them.

SFJ's Pannu to lead protest march

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) convener GS Pannu, who holds both Canadian and US passports, is leading Khalistanis in planning a protest march in Toronto and Vancouver on Saturday against the killing of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has declared both Nijjar and Pannu as terrorists. Recently, Pannu was incorrectly rumored to have died in a car accident.

Khalistanis blame India for Nijjar, Khanda's deaths

Reportedly, the recent spurt in the movement of Khalistani separatists was triggered by the deaths of Nijjar and Avtar Singh Khanda in the UK. While both reportedly died in inter-gang warfare, Khalistanis believe that Indian security agencies targeted the deceased.

