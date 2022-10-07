Lifestyle

Ready to explore Canada? Check out these 5 hiking routes

Ready to explore Canada? Check out these 5 hiking routes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 07, 2022, 03:20 am 2 min read

Five hiking routes in Canada that call for a thrilling adventure

Pack your bags and put on your trekking shoes, it is time to discover some of the best hiking trails in Canada. Although the country is known for the majestic Niagara Falls, historical wonders, and prominent landmarks, its hike routes are some hidden gems that one should definitely explore. And believe us, they are beautiful and thrilling in equal measure. Check them out.

Through forests Kinney Lake Campground to Whitehorn Campground

A hike from Kinney Lake Campground to Whitehorn Campground is four kilometers long with an elevation gain of 325 ft. When you reach the former campground, there are two forks that can take you to the latter. It is recommended to choose the left fork across the flats since it is faster and easier. The route is a steady climb through the forest.

Overnight hike Garibaldi Provincial Park

If you're looking for an overnight hike, here's a great recommendation. To reach Garibaldi Provincial Park, there are five routes for you to choose from. The longest one begins from Cheakamus Lake via Helm Creek. This route is 25 kilometers long, ranks moderate, and can take you about two days to cover it fully. Check for weather conditions before planning a hike.

Informative hike Wild Pacific Trail

Wild Pacific Trail is 10 kilometers long and may only take you around three to four hours to complete it. The best part about this route is that it is nicely signposted and fastidiously mapped. You will see several information boards featuring historical details about the area. The route will take you through a host of beaches and quiet roads.

For bird watchers Grey Owl Trail

Grey Owl Trail offers an idyllic hike through routes that are dotted with wildflowers and patches of marshlands. It is the perfect trail for bird watchers and nature freaks alike. The route is 19.9 kilometers long and could take you about 10-12 hours to conquer. Most of the route passes through a dense forest, which makes it quite challenging.

Fundy Footpath is not only among the best hikes in Canada but is also hailed as one of the best in the world. It is a whopping 50-kilometer-long route, so be prepared to hike for four-five strenuous days. The terrain is rugged, with sharp changes in elevation. Attempt this hike only during the summer season as the risk of hypothermia rises from October.