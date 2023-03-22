India

Tit-for-tat: Barricades removed outside UK mission after London's Khalistan protest

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 22, 2023, 02:33 pm 1 min read

Barricades outside the United Kingdom (UK) mission at Shantipath in Chankyapuri and the residence of the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, at Rajaji Marg in Delhi were removed on Wednesday afternoon. Reports said the move was intended to reduce security, however, the number of security personnel posted was not lessened. The British High Commission spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

The move is being viewed as retaliation against the UK after pro-Khalistani activists in London climbed onto a balcony of the Indian High Commission and pulled down India's national flag on Sunday.

Khalistani proponents are reportedly angry over the Indian government's crackdown on Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher calling for Khalistan who has positioned himself as the successor of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

There has been no official statement from MEA

#Barricades have been removed from outside the residence of #BritishHigh Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis. This is after the Indian high commission was attacked in London. Pic via @janusmyth @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/XldrPjIHF4 — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 22, 2023