Delhi's crucial Ashram Flyover reopened: All you need to know

Delhi's crucial Ashram Flyover has been reopened by CM Arvind Kejriwal

People in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Ashram Flyover expansion. It had been closed for expansion since January 1 but was reopened on Monday after more than two months. According to reports, the flyover is expected to make travel between Delhi and Noida quicker and more comfortable.

Why does this story matter?

The nearly 1.5km-long Ashram Flyover was closed on January 1 to connect it to the flyover extension.

Besides being a link junction between South Delhi and Noida, Ashram Chowk also connects Mathura Road and Ring Road as well as South and Central Delhi.

The flyover is one of the busiest sections of Delhi and sees over three lakh vehicles each day, including heavy trucks.

Flyover to cut South Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 mins

The flyover will connect Ashram Chowk to the Delhi-Noida Expressway and is expected to benefit about 14,000 vehicles at peak hours. It will cut travel time between South Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes. Currently, light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Saket, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), INA, Safdarjung, and Dhaula Kuan will be able to use it.

Images of inauguration ceremony shared on Twitter

People's traffic troubles are over: CM Kejriwal at inaguaration

The expansion of the flyover was undertaken to make Delhi-Noida commute "hassle-free," said officials. "People's traffic troubles are over. Those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS sooner after the Ashram Flyover extension opening," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Reportedly, commuters can now bypass traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, making commute on the six-lane flyover from Delhi to Noida signal-free.

Flyover extension completed at cost of Rs. 128.25cr

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020. The total cost of the extension project is Rs. 128.25 crore; the total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 meters. Earlier, the closure had led to severe traffic jams and snarls on roads leading to Ashram Metro Station. Affected roads included Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and the Lajpat Nagar-Kilokri stretch.

Some experts criticized flyovers

On the other hand, some experts believe that more flyovers will worsen traffic congestion in Delhi. "More roads mean more traffic. More flyovers mean more vehicular pollution," a representative from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) told NDTV. Experts opined that over 60% of Delhi's air pollution is caused by vehicles and also questioned the long-term impact of having more flyovers.

More images of the Ashram Flyover

