India

Noida: 12-year-old girl raped; accused shot at trying to flee

Noida: 12-year-old girl raped; accused shot at trying to flee

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 28, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Accused has been charged with IPC Section 376 (Rape) and POSCO Act.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man when she was on her way to school in Noida on Wednesday, according to NDTV. The accused have already been apprehended, according to the report. However, the police claimed that the accused attempted to flee and clashed with them, resulting in gunshot wounds to him.

Statement What did the police say about the incident?

As per police, the girl was on her way to school in the morning when the accused met her and lured her to an isolated area in Noida Sector 32, and forced himself on her. They said the matter was reported to the local Sector 24 police station and soon the manhunt was launched and the accused was held.

Charges What charges were invoked against the accused?

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the accused also undergo a medical examination as part of the investigation to establish rape.

Details Accused tried to flee while returning from medical examination

Singh said while returning from the medical examination, the accused tried to escape custody. "They were near Noida Sector 25 when the accused managed to jump out of the police van and ran towards an isolated area," he said. "The police personnel soon surrounded him, but he attacked them with stones or bricks or whatever he got on the ground," he added.

Quote What prompted police to open fire?

"This prompted the police to open fire in which the accused got hit by a bullet on his leg. He was taken into custody once again and rushed to a hospital for treatment," the officer said.