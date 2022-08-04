Delhi

Techie found hanging in Noida hotel, father alleges rape

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 04, 2022, 02:11 pm

The woman lived in Ghaziabad with her parents and worked for a leading multinational corporation in Noida.

A 26-year-old techie was found hanging in a hotel in Noida this week. The woman, an IT professional, allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in Sector 70 on Tuesday. While the police have confirmed the death as a suicide, the woman's father is alleging that she was raped and then hanged to make it look like a suicide. Here's more about the incident.

Details Found hanging in hotel room

The woman lived in Ghaziabad with her parents and worked for a leading multinational corporation in Noida, reports say. She checked into an OYO hotel on Monday and when the staff pinged her the next day she did not answer. After waiting for a while, they broke down her door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police 'Autopsy shows hanging as cause of death'

According to the police, the death prima facie appears to be a case of suicide. "She had checked in alone around 9pm on Monday," Ankita Sharma, additional DCP (Central Noida) told PTI. Her autopsy report shows ante mortem injuries due to hanging as the cause of death. However, the woman's father claims that their daughter was raped.

Family What does the father claim?

The woman's family alleges foul play in her death. The father showed the police a video in which th woman was heard crying and appealing to one 'Arjun' to save her from 'Akash'. The father suspects three men and an Uttar Pradesh Police constable behind the crime, the Times of India reported. She reportedly visited a Connaught Place cafe with the men on Sunday.

Quote 'Daughter raped, made to look like suicide'

The father claimed that the techie was raped and her body was hanged to make it look like a suicide. "We suspect a UP Police constable to be behind the act...He mixed something in her drink (on Sunday) and took her to the hotel and raped her," the father said. He further cited a video recording where she asked Arjun for help.

Rape 'Want justice for our daughter'

While the post-mortem report ruled out rape, medical officers collected swab samples after the family claimed rape. The police will question the accused to verify the family's claims and are going through the video she had recorded. The police have filed an FIR against the four men named by her father, including Arjun and Akash.

Quote What did the police say?

According to Love Kumar, Joint Commissioner (law and order), a case has been filed under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape). "We have detained Arjun for questioning. We have also formed teams to find Akash who is currently absconding," he told TOI.