World

Imported sex dolls are no longer banned in South Korea

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 27, 2022, 06:05 pm 3 min read

The decision was taken following several appeals and fight by the importers in the court

South Korea formally lifted a ban on the import of full-body adult sex dolls, Associated Press reported. The order comes amid growing criticism against the prohibition. Many people accused the government of interfering in their personal lives as South Korea has no law banning the import of sex dolls. However, the customs officials didn't allow imported sex dolls in the country citing, 'morality' laws.

Korean Customs Service decided to allow imported sex dolls

The Korea Customs Service has reportedly agreed to permit the importation of sex dolls, according to AP. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family was among the key government authorities that were consulted in making the decision, according to a statement from the organization. The ruling also permits importers to get their seized goods back from government storage.

Ban on child-like dolls remains

According to officials, a ban on dolls with child-like shapes will continue. "Real dolls in the shape of minors are illegal," they stated. The government stated that the general look, height, weight, face, and voice will be considered for portraying minors. This would be in line with nations like the United States, Australia, and United Kingdom, which all prohibit the sale of child-like dolls.

Lifting of ban welcomed by importers

Former CEO of a firm that imports sex dolls Lee Sang-jin was happy with the decision. He termed it a "reasonable decision" but came after a delay. "We thought our people's rights to seek happiness and use (sex dolls) in their private lives have been restricted by the state," he said, adding that it would be helpful for people who are sexually alienated.

'Sex dolls were blocked for violating traditions, public morals'

According to BBC, customs authorities frequently deny the entry of life-size sex dolls, invoking a regulation that prohibits the import of commodities that are seen as harmful to South Korea's traditions and morals. However, importers fought the case in court, seeking the lifting of the ban and the release of the seized dolls arguing that the products did not impinge on human dignity.

A crucial decision by the Supreme Court of Korea

The Supreme Court maintained a judgment in 2019 that sex dolls are used for personal purposes and come under the same category as pornography, which is strictly restricted yet lawful. However, about a quarter million individuals signed a petition to prevent the import of these dolls into South Korea. The petition's unnamed author claimed that the dolls will promote sex crimes.