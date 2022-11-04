World

South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes

Weeks ago, intelligence reports claimed that Pyongyang was preparing to test its first nuclear weapon since 2017

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes for over four hours near the northern border, the country's military said on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew within its territory north of the tactical measure line, which is 20 kilometer north of the Military Demarcation Line. In response, South Korea scrambled 80 fighter jets which included F-35A stealth fighters.

Context Why does this story matter?

Two days earlier, North Korea reportedly fired missiles, one of which landed near South Korea's coast, prompting it to issue air raid warnings.

In a first since the Korean War, Seoul fired back in retaliation as a few days ago, North Korea threatened to use "powerful measures" against its neighbor and the US, which are conducting their largest-ever joint military air drills.

Information North Korea fired 80 rounds overnight

During the intermediate night of Thursday and Friday, Pyongyang reportedly fired 80 rounds of artillery in South Korean waters. Seoul had detected around 10 North Korean warplanes near its border last month as well, prompting it to scramble jets similarly. The US and South Korea are extending their joint air drills called Vigilant Storm with around 240 aircraft.

Twitter Post Pyongyang is reportedly angry over Washington-Seoul military exercise

Information Vigilant Storm harks back to Gulf War: Pyongyang official

A high-ranking official from Pyongyang, Pak Jong Chon said the name of the joint military exercise relates to Operation Desert Storm of the Gulf War in 1990-1991, which saw the US-led aerial assault on Iraq after the latter invaded Kuwait.

Details One of 10 missiles landed near South Korean coast

The South Korean military said it was the first time since the Korean War in 1953 that a ballistic missile had landed this close to its coast crossing the Northern Limit Line — the de facto maritime border between both neighboring countries. Earlier, Seoul tracked three short-range ballistic missiles. It later identified 10 missiles of various types launched toward the east and west.