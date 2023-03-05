India

Drunk student urinates on New York-Delhi American Airlines flight: Report

Mar 05, 2023

Drunk student allegedly urinates on Delhi-bound American Airlines flight

A drunk student on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight urinated on a co-passenger, reported PTI. The AA292 American Airlines flight took off at 9:16 pm on Friday (IST) from New York and landed in Delhi at 10:12 pm on Saturday (IST). As per sources, the accused was immediately taken into custody after the flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Why does this story matter?

This incident comes at a time when India's air carriers have been under the cosh for reporting similar happenings.

Most noteworthy of them is the case where a Mumbai man—named Shankar Mishra—allegedly peed on a female co-passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight in November.

The incident came to light a month later and highlighted the negligence of the airline and cabin crew.

Accused student peed on co-passenger in sleep

According to the news agency PTI, the accused is an Indian student at a United States (US) university who peed on another male passenger while he was asleep in an intoxicated state. "It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," a source at the Delhi airport was quoted by PTI.

Accused arrested by Delhi Police after touchdown

The accused student reportedly apologized, following which the male co-passenger was also not keen on reporting the incident. However, after learning about the matter, the cabin crew informed the pilot, who then reported it to the Delhi airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC). The ATC alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who handed the accused over to the Delhi Police after the landing.

Consequences under Civil Aviation Rules for accused

"The airline's own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," a source told PTI. As per the Civil Aviation Rules, in case a passenger is found guilty of unruly behavior, they will be banned from flying for a certain period, depending on the level of the offense.

Similar incident on Air India's Delhi-bound flight

On November 26 last year, Shankar Mishra allegedly peed on an elderly female co-passenger on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight. Almost 40 days after the shocking incident, a first information report (FIR) was registered in the matter on January 4. To note, the complaint was filed only after the victim woman wrote to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of the airline's parent Tata Sons.

DGCA fined Air India Rs. 30L, temporarily suspended pilot's license

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Air India Rs. 30 lakh and suspended the flight's pilot-in-command's license for three months in January following the urination incident. The airline later also released a statement stating that it acknowledged the lapses and would take appropriate measures to prevent them. Previously, four cabin crew members and the flight pilot were taken off the roster.

Mishra banned from flying for 4 months

While the victim and Mishra are currently battling the case out at a court, Air India earlier imposed a four-month ban on Mishra. However, the accused's lawyer claimed that he disagreed with the airline's move and added that the internal inquiry committee's ruling "hinges upon their incorrect understanding of the layout of the aircraft." Mishra was arrested on January 6 and later granted bail.