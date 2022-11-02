Business

AirAsia sells remaining stakes in Indian arm to Air India

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 02, 2022, 05:38 pm 1 min read

Air Asia sold 16.33% stake to Air India

AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd. (AAGL) has sold its remaining shares in its Indian arm AirAsia (India) to Tata's Air India. The Malaysian company sold 16.33% of equity shares in the company. This agreement comes amid AirAsia's return to the skies after the pandemic. The company ran its India operations in partnership with Tata Sons. Tata Sons purchased Air India earlier this year.

Sale AirAsia wants to concentrate on the ASEAN region

AirAsia India was a joint operation between AAGL and Tata. The former initially owned 49% of the venture. In December 2020, it sold 32.67% of its stakes to the Indian conglomerate. The sale was made to help the company focus on its operations in the ASEAN region. The current sale is also for the same. It is expected to receive $18.83 million in proceeds.