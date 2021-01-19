Maldives is set to become the first foreign country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India. The Asian country will reportedly receive a consignment of Covishield doses on Wednesday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). On Tuesday, India also announced plans to supply vaccines to six key partner nations starting Wednesday.

Details Doses enough to cover health workers, senior citizens

"Everything is in place including regulatory approvals and permissions on Maldivian side," a government source told The Indian Express. The report mentioned that the consignment was expected to land at Velana International Airport, Malé, via an Air India flight at 2 pm. The number of doses sent will be enough to cover frontline health workers and senior citizens, the source said.

Information Maldives now largest COVID-19 assistance recipient in neighborhood

The Maldives, which has a population of about 4.5 lakh, is now the largest COVID-19 assistance recipient in India's neighborhood, including medicine supply, food supply, medical team, training, and financial assistance of $250 million, the report added.

Export India to donate 10 million doses to friendly countries

Three people in the know told Mint that India is considering donating around 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries India has friendly relations with. Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles will be the first recipient countries to get the vaccines in a phased manner keeping in view the domestic requirements. The vaccines will reportedly include both Covishield and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

Information Bangladesh likely to get 2 million Covishield doses

Two million Covishield doses are likely to be donated to Bangladesh as early as Wednesday, a second source said. This may be a part of the 30 million Covishield doses that SII plans to sell to Bangladesh as part of an existing deal.

Quote 'India hasn't taken decision on export yet'

Another official said, "The Health Ministry is giving an overview of how many doses can be manufactured and how many are needed in India. While exports are permitted even now, we've not yet taken a decision on it." "The External Affairs Ministry will take a final call on how many doses it will procure and send to which friendly country and when," they said.

Vaccine 16.5 million doses procured by India so far