United States President Donald Trump is planning to hold an early morning sendoff ceremony for himself on Wednesday, the day President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office. Notably, Trump has refused to attend Biden's inauguration ceremony, becoming the first US President in a century and a half not attend his successor's inauguration and the fourth overall. Here are more details.

Farewell White House sends out invites for Trump's farewell

The White House has sent out invitations for Trump's sendoff ceremony, to be held at Joint Base Andrews, the military base in Maryland used by Air Force One, on Wednesday. The event will start at 8 am, four hours before Biden takes his oath. Not much else is known about the event except that firearms, ammunition, explosives, laser pointers, or toy guns are prohibited.

You can view the invitation here

President Trump is leaving office on Wednesday. Plans are underway for a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.



Details Trump reportedly planning grand military parade for sendoff

Reportedly, Trump wants a grand military parade, a huge crowd of supporters, selected backers, and current and former US officials, along with an official armed forces farewell as the commander-in-chief. Some reports said that a 21-gun salute has been under consideration for the event at Andrews. Trump will reportedly fly to Andrews aboard Marine One, the Presidential helicopter.

Other plans Trump to fly aboard Air Force One to private resort

In his last few hours as President, Trump will fly to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida aboard Air Force One. It remains unclear if Trump will call Biden or leave the traditional letter to the latter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Some reports said that the Bidens would be greeted by the White House chief usher on Wednesday.

Information No military farewell planned for Trump: Report

Senior Pentagon officials reportedly told the security and intelligence news website Defense One that no military farewell was being planned for the commander-in-chief. Former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW, and George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had all received a military farewell.

Recent news Trump not seen in public lately