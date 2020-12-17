In its final days, the current United States administration, led by outgoing President Donald Trump, is trying to ink a mini trade deal with the United Kingdom that would reduce trade tariffs, reports BBC. Trump's trade chief Robert Lighthizer is hopeful that with a deal signed, the tariffs on Scottish whisky would be reduced. Here's more on this.

What he said We don't have much time left: Lighthizer

In an interview, Lighthizer confirmed that he was talking with Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade in the UK. "I'm hopeful we can get some kind of an agreement out you know, we don't have a lot of time left," he said. He said the fact that the current UK and US governments "are not big subsidizers" could become an advantage.

Details UK wants to de-escalate conflict over subsidies