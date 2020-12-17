Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 12:54 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
In its final days, the current United States administration, led by outgoing President Donald Trump, is trying to ink a mini trade deal with the United Kingdom that would reduce trade tariffs, reports BBC.
Trump's trade chief Robert Lighthizer is hopeful that with a deal signed, the tariffs on Scottish whisky would be reduced.
Here's more on this.
In an interview, Lighthizer confirmed that he was talking with Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade in the UK.
"I'm hopeful we can get some kind of an agreement out you know, we don't have a lot of time left," he said.
He said the fact that the current UK and US governments "are not big subsidizers" could become an advantage.
Separately, Truss' words indicated the UK also wants to ink the deal. She said she "wants to de-escalate the 16-year-old conflict over subsidies."
The talks, said BBC, were a part of efforts launched by the trade team of Trump to conclude the Boeing-Airbus dispute separately with the European Union and the UK, without the involvement of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
