World

India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada

India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 03, 2022, 11:58 am 3 min read

Canadian authorities, however, have denied that vandalism took place.

India has raised objections to an alleged hate crime at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, Canada, where a name board inside the park was reportedly damaged. Canadian authorities, however, said the sign was damaged during the installation and denied vandalism charges. The development comes only days after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released an advisory on growing "anti-India" activities in Canada.

Context Why does this story matter?

Multiple Indian cultural properties in Canada have allegedly been vandalized over the last few months.

Recently, in September, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto, was defaced with "anti-India" graffiti.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people carrying yellow flags marched the streets of Canada last week to vote in a "pro-Khalistani" referendum and create an independent homeland for Sikhs. India had condemned the act.

Vandalism Sign vandalized, claims Indian government

A sign at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, located in Ward 6 of Brampton, was allegedly vandalized. Previously called Troyers Park, it was renamed and unveiled on September 28. The High Commission of India in Canada condemned the alleged hate crime and urged Canadian authorities to probe the matter and take prompt action. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, however, issued a clarification on Monday.

Twitter Post What did the Indian government say?

We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators @MEAIndia @cgivancouver @IndiainToronto pic.twitter.com/mIn4LAZA55 — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) October 2, 2022

Clarifications Canadian police deny vandalism incident

The Peel Regional Police took to Twitter and clarified, "There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure." It further stated, "Permanent sign is still waiting for lettering to be applied. It was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony." Additionally, Mayor Brown said, "We learned that the sign was damaged during the original install."

Twitter Post Police respond to hate crime allegations

- Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, #Brampton

- Permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied

- There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure

- It was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony

- PR22035311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 2, 2022

Quote Blank sign left up during repairs: Mayor

Responding to the "confusion" over complaints, Brown tweeted, "A city staff member brought [the sign] back for unplanned maintenance & to reprint... The blank sign was left up during repairs. This is not usual process...we never remove a sign unless damaged or its name changes."

Advisory MEA warns against rising 'hate crimes'

On September 23, the MEA released an advisory for Indians in Canada to maintain caution against "rising hate crimes." There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada, the ministry had said. The MEA cautioned students and Indian nationals in Canada or those proceeding to Canada to exercise "due caution and remain vigilant."

Khalistan Thousands gather for 'pro-Khalistan' vote

The advisory was released amid a huge diplomatic row over the "pro-Khalistani" referendum that had taken over the headlines in Canada. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed it a farcical exercise and raised objection to such incidents taking place in a friendly country. Reportedly, about one lakh people had gathered in Brampton to vote in the "pro-Khalistan" referendum, despite the Indian government's warning to Canada.